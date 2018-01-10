25th Anniversary Hearts of Gold Presented by Reed Nissan

0

Hearts of Gold has long been a fundraising event unlike any other in our community, but in 2018, we are taking it up a notch. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the event will truly spread its wings. On Saturday, March 10, the Orlando Magic will open their private airline hangar to our guests for an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and special surprises mere feet from the tarmac.

As the sun sets on the Magic Carpet Aviation Hangar, our friends in Sister Hazel will do what they do best, playing their incredible hits in this intimate, exclusive setting.

Over the past 25 years, our sponsors have raised millions of dollars for the Coalition through Hearts of Gold, putting us in Orlando Business Journal’s Top 10 Nonprofit Fundraisers of 2016. These funds not only allow us to meet the basic needs of more than 500 people each day, but they provide an array of services to help our guests stabilize, increase their income, and secure housing. In the last year alone, nearly 1,000 of our guests moved from one of our programs into permanent housing, and it is only possible through the generosity and compassion of our community partners.

If you are interesting in sponsoring the 2018 Hearts of Gold, please download our Sponsorship Opportunities packet to learn more. With your participation, we can guide our neighbors in need on their journey home.

When:

Saturday March 10, 2018 6:00PM: First Class Pass Admission 6:45PM: Premiere Class Ticket Entry 8:00PM: Concert



Where:

Orlando Magi's Magic Carpet Aviation Hangar - 4225 Execuair St. Orlando, FL 32827

To purchase tickets please click here.

