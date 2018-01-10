American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure 2018

0

Ride like you own the road.

Cycling will make you feel the power of the pedal as you join the fight to end diabetes. The Tour de Cure's cycling routes are for people of all cycling abilities and is regarded as one of the top multi-site cycling events in the country. The routes are well-marked, there are safety marshals and safety vehicles, fully stocked rest stops and more.

Run like the wind.

Running shows not only physical determination but the determination to end diabetes. The Tour de Cure is now open to all runners! If you choose to run you will receive a timing chip and will run on a beautiful 5k route. What a great way to celebrate health, fitness and fun!

Walk as a united front.

Walking together with family, friends and coworkers shows your community you want a cure. Walking is a great way to get out and get healthy all while celebrating those living with diabetes. You will be among hundreds of walkers who share your passion as you walk along a beautiful route.

Fundraise Like a Champ

After registering you will have access to your participant center which is your fundraising hub. You will have a personal page to share your story, mobile apps, email templates and more. Once you set your goal the local staff, Brandon and Cesar will help you every step of the way so you can achieve it. Fundraising has never been easier; and be sure to check out our 2018 Recognition Gifts for some additional inspiration!

And be sure to visit our new Toolkit Page where you can find lots of helpful fundraising resources at your fingertips.

Where: Lake Nona Town Center - 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. Orlando, FL 32827

To donate click here. Or mail checks to American Diabetes Association

To register click here.

