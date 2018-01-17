Disney and ABC to donate up to 1 million books to kids in need

Great stories can transport kids to imaginative faraway places, introduce them to inspiring characters and empower them to unlock their inner strengths.
Too many children don’t have books of their own, at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.
Disney and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to kids in need with First Book and are inviting viewers to join the sixth annual “Magic of Storytelling” campaign from now through March 31, 2018.
First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.
To participate, you can take your own shelfie—a selfie with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf—and post it to social media.
For each shelfie posted to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate a book to kids in need with First Book, up to 1 million books.
Encourage your friends to join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more.
