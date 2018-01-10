Seminole State College's 2018 Dream Gala

The 2018 black-tie gala will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Orlando Marriott-Lake Mary. The 2018 Dream Gala, presented by CFE Federal Credit Union, will feature a formal dinner, a band to provide the entertainment, live and silent auctions, and a car raffle. Items to be auctioned include luxury vacations, unique experiences, tickets to major sporting events and more. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Seminole State students, programs and areas of greatest need at the College.
A generous partner of the College, Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA), donated a 2018 Toytota Camry XSE for the 2018 Dream Gala car raffle. Car raffle tickets can be purchased online are $25 for one entry or $100 for five entries; a limited number of tickets will be sold. All proceeds from the car raffle will benefit the Automotive Program at Seminole State College
Proceeds benefit Seminole State student scholarships, faculty programs and areas of greatest need at the College. In its history, the Dream Gala has made countless Seminole State students' educational dreams come true.
The Dream Gala and Dream Cup Challenge Golf Tournament are the Foundation’s largest fundraisers, raising over $400,000 annually.
