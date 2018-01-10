United Way "Women United Luncheon" 2018

Join us February 22nd, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando for the United Way "Women United Luncheon".
Women United is made up of some of the most influential women in Central Florida, making comprehensive change in the areas of literacy and education. With the support of Heart of Florida United Way, Women United will host the 11th annual Women United Luncheon. Formerly known as the Women's Leadership Luncheon, this event brings together more than 1,000 guests to be inspired and take part in one of United Way's most important fundraisers.
When: February 22
Time: 11:30am-1:30pm
Venue: Hyatt Regency Orlando - 9801 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
To purchase individual tickets please click here.
To purchase corporate tickets please click here.
