March for Meals 2018 in Kissimee

Join 27 Community Connection and the Osceola Council on Aging “Meals on Wheels” program will participate and host the national 2018 March for Meals campaign. The March for Meals 5K event will take place on Saturday, March 17, 2018 and will include a 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk for individuals and/or corporate and family teams, largest and most spirited team competition, a free Kid’s Run, silent auction, and more. Plus, if you bring non-perishable food items, you will be entered into a special prize drawing!
Register today, visit http://osceolagenerations.org/index.php
