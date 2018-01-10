Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park 2018

0

On February 10th, pet lovers from all over Central Florida will gather at beautiful Lake Eola to support Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s mission to educate, shelter, place, and heal pets and their families with compassionate, responsible care.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is one of the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agencies. Since 1937, we have served Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties by providing programs aimed at ending pet homelessness through safety net services for families with pets, free spay/neuter clinics and affordable veterinary care. In addition to the services we directly provide to pets and their families, Pet Alliance is also focused on being a community voice for responsible pet ownership and animal care.

This community wide fundraising event provides support for the more than 8,000 homeless pets who will be cared for at our two shelters this year.

Paws in the Park is the opportunity for us to join together as a community and support the mission of Pet Alliance. It’s free to register, we encourage participants to either fundraise as an individual or start a team with your friends and family and “fun” raise together!

Thousands of participants join their community, and lots of four legged friends, for the fundraising and awareness walk followed by dog-friendly and family friendly activities.

Sign up, form a team and invite your friends and family to join us for a day filled with fun for everyone including, of course, your pets! Register and raise $75 or more and on event day, you'll receive a commemorative event t-shirt.

