Take Steps for Chron's & Colitis

Take Steps is the Chron's and Colitis Foundation's largest fundraising event of local community walks dedicated to raising funds to find cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Participants and teams raise funds throughout the year and come together at the Take Steps walk event to celebrate their fundraising achievements!
Join WRDQ TV 27 Community Connection for the Take Steps walk here in Orlando on Saturday, April 28th at Lake Lily in Maitland.
You have the option to register as an individual or a team. We encourage you to form a team and invite your friends, family members, coworkers and everyone you know to join as fundraising participants. Kids can join too! Not only will it enhance your experience but it will further help you in your fundraising efforts and ultimately help advance our mission. REGISTER TODAY, CLICK HERE!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
