VIDEO: Marvel Universe LIVE

Prepare for an action packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians fo the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls in Loki's hands. Marvel's Mightiest Super Heroes: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain American, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow and the Guardian of the Galaxy unite to defeat Loki in his quest to gain control over the Wand of Watoomb.
Along the way, the greatest Super Heroes fo the Marvel Universe face off against some of the most threatening villains: Loki, Nebula, Yondu, Electro, Green Goblin, Rhino, Black Cat and more. This epic journey will spark new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}