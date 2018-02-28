Walk for Wishes 2018

Join 27 Community Connection and Make-A-Wish® supporters in our community on Thursday, March 14th for this year’s Walk For Wishes® and raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. These life-changing wishes are only possible because of supporters like you.
Form a team with your friends, family and co-workers and join us on Walk Day. All participants are encouraged to raise money to help grant wishes of kids in our community.
Last year, Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,000 wishes nationwide – that’s one every 34 minutes. We are dedicated to making every eligible child’s wish come true – register to walk and fundraise today and you can be a big part of making that happen.
To register CLICK HERE! http://site.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=2622&pg=entry#.WpcLyajwaUk
