Join WRDQ TV27 Community Connection at Walk Like MADD Central Florida, April 21st at Cranes Roost Park, 7:30am-11am. The event helps raise both awareness and funds to stop drunk driving and underage drinking, and provides support to victims and survivors of drunk driving crashes.
The short, non-competitive walk will also feature a victim tribute tent. Participants will have the opportunity to create pinwheels to help honor their loved ones lost to drunk driving crashes. Sign up today, click HERE.
On this 10th Anniversary of Walk Like MADD, we hope that you and thousands of others will rally together in over 90 cities around the nation to help create a future of No More Victims®.
With every step taken, and each dollar raised, walkers are supporting MADD's mission to keep our families and communities safe.
