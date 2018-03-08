0 Ask Clark: Why does Trim need bank login information to lower my cable bill?

If you’ve been searching for ways to lower your cable or internet bill, there’s a relatively new tool that may be able to save you some money!

San Francisco-based AskTrim.com got its start back in 2015 by canceling unwanted subscriptions for free on behalf of its users, but the company recently added cable and internet bill negotiating to its list of services.

Trim’s chatbot has reduced my Comcast internet bill four times in six months, including a $20 bill credit this past week!

Ask Trim: Why the bill negotiating tool asks for your bank user ID and password

One of money expert Clark Howard’s fans recently wrote in to ask why Trim needed his bank login ID, password and PIN to help him get a break on his cable bill.

Clark.com reached out to a Trim spokesperson and got this response:

“Thanks for your message and sorry for the confusion! We do ask you to connect your bank, however, you definitely have the option of connecting a credit card if that works best for you. We deeply apologize if that wasn’t clear. It sounds like your main concern is security when it comes to linking your accounts. Security is a very high priority for us as we, our friends and family also use Trim. Trim uses 256-bit SSL encryption on our website, encrypted databases, and two-factor authentication when you sign in. You can read more about what we do to keep your information safe here: https://www.asktrim.com/security Hope that helps! Thank you for using Trim!”



For Trim to analyze your transactions to find unwanted subscriptions and lower your bills, you have to provide login information for your accounts — that’s just how it works.

But like the Trim spokesperson said, linking a credit card instead of your checking/savings account is an option.

“If that freaks you out, then just don’t use the service or use it for accounts that you pay by credit card because there’s very little risk to you giving access to that — but don’t give them access to your checking account,” Clark says.

Trim also requests a credit card because it charges users 25% of whatever it saves them on their cable/internet bill.

For example, since Trim negotiated a one-time $20 credit for me this past week, my next Comcast bill will be $20 lower and I’ll get a $5 charge from Trim on my credit card bill.

Learn more about Trim here and submit a question to Clark anytime at Clark.com/ask.

