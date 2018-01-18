Big news: Comcast's Xfinity Mobile is addressing one of its greatest weaknesses

0

Xfinity Mobile is making it easier for you to switch to the cell phone provider even if you don’t want to buy a new phone.

A Comcast spokesperson has confirmed to Clark.com that Xfinity Mobile will allow customers to bring their own device (BYOD) — something people have been asking for — but only if it’s an unlocked iPhone.

Until now, your only choice was to buy a smartphone from Xfinity’s selection of 15 devices, mostly high-end phones.

To find out if your iPhone is eligible to bring to Xfinity Mobile, go to xfinity.com/mobile/byod. If it’s compatible, you can activate the device with a trip to your local Xfinity store.

Want to bring an Android to Xfinity Mobile? Stay tuned. I’m told that should be coming later this year.

“With the introduction of BYOD, we now have a convenient way for iPhone users to switch to Xfinity Mobile and get access to the best 4G LTE network plus 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots without having to purchase a new phone,” said Rui Costa, vice president of product management and customer experience for Xfinity Mobile. “A core tenet of Xfinity Mobile is that it’s simple and easy, and our in-store BYOD experience will be no different.”

Available only to customers with Xfinity internet service, Xfinity Mobile runs on Verizon’s 4G LTE network and connects to Xfinity’s 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots — which can help you save money by using less cellular data.

Xfinity Mobile includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no line access fees, and 100 MB of shared data. There are two data options to choose from:

• Unlimited: $45 per line on up to five lines; speeds reduced after 20 GB

• By the Gig: $12 per GB of shared cellular data across all lines

I switched to Xfinity Mobile last September and pay by the gigabyte. The Wi-Fi hotspots have helped me stay below 1 GB most months, and I like only paying for the data I use.

After taxes and fees, my monthly cell phone bill is usually $14.93. That’s pretty hard to beat!

If you’re interested in Xfinity Mobile but aren’t an iPhone person, check Xfinity’s website for special offers. I got my Samsung Galaxy S8 during a $200 off promotion.

Right now on the site, there’s a $150 prepaid card offer if you buy an LG X charge for $180. Read more here.

