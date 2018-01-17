0

Are you ready to take control of your financial life? We’re here to help!

Financial change is all about discipline. In order to reach your goals, sometimes you have to change your mindset — if you believe you can change your life, you can make it happen!

With some determination and a little guidance, you can get on the track to financial freedom.

Just a reminder: Creating a financially successful lifestyle is a marathon, not a sprint — so take it one step at a time and you’ll start to see results before you know it!

Use the information we’ve compiled below to get your financial life moving in the right direction — you can start living a healthier and wealthier life in 2018 and beyond!

11 areas to key in on when working on your 2018 financial plan

Budgeting

Contrary to popular belief, budgeting isn’t actually about restricting yourself and never having fun — it’s about understanding your money, so you can make smarter choices in life. Regardless of how much you make, budgeting is the only way to take, and maintain, control of your life, because being in control of your money is the only way to be in control of your own choices.

Saving

Saving money is about being smart – and while it may require some changes, changing a few things about the way you live now can drastically improve the way you live later. And change isn’t necessarily a bad thing, because some day, you will want more than what a wasteful spending routine has to offer.

Debt

Whether it’s student loans, credit cards, car payments or any other type of debt, it’s costing you money! And if thinking about debt keeps you up at night, it’s likely causing you a lot of extra stress as well. But here’s the thing: once you make paying off debt a priority, it can often be easier than you think. The key is persistence — and with the right plan of action, you’ll start to see results in no time.

Credit Cards

When it comes to using credit cards, it’s important to understand both the perks and the risks. When used responsibly, credit cards can be very beneficial for your long-term financial goals, but they also carry some hidden dangers that all consumers should be aware of in order to protect their financial future.

Insurance

Insurance serves as a safety net to cover expenses that you normally couldn’t pay with cash. The cost of insurance can also add up quickly, so it’s important you know what kind of coverage you need and how to get the best deal when you’re buying it.

Taxes

Taxes are generally the price we pay for the services and programs government provides for us. And as the old saying goes, they’re pretty much inevitable. Still, it’s important to know that you’re paying your fair share and not a penny more than you need to be in order to maximize your finances.

Jobs

Technology is changing the employment landscape at a rate that few could have imagined. It’s crucial to know where the jobs are now (they may even be inside your own home!) and where they’re likely to be in the coming years, so you can plan for the future.

Homes & Real Estate

When it comes to basic human needs, shelter ranks right up there at the top of the list. Whether you’re just starting out and looking for your first apartment or at a later stage of life and looking to maximize the value of your home, staying on top of the latest trends is key.

Investing

Investing can seem so complicated that some just shut down and do nothing — or hire a salesperson to guide them. A little information can go a long way toward cutting through the confusion, no matter what your investment experience is.

Retirement

It’s easy in the hustle and bustle of every day life to forget that the day will likely come when we don’t want to (or simply can’t) work any longer. Planning for your retirement should be a part of your daily financial goal-setting and actions. Obviously, the earlier you get started the better, but it’s never too late to start taking care of your future self.

Identity Protection

It’s a sad fact of life that there are people out there waiting to take advantage of us all the time. For all the good that it’s done, technology has also given criminals new and ever-changing opportunities to get at our wallets and bank accounts. Knowing how to keep your identity and accounts as safe as possible is critically important in today’s world.

