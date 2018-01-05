Is Amazon Prime worth it? Take this quiz to find out!

0

Amazon Prime costs $99 a year, but is it really worth it? That’s a question many people will ask themselves before deciding to renew their membership — or sign up for one in the first place.

I’ve been thinking a lot about whether that $99 is money well spent or if I should cancel my membership.

So, I went through Amazon’s list of Prime benefits (free two-day shipping, streaming of movies and TV shows, the ability to borrow books, etc.) and created a 12-question quiz for myself.

I wanted to share the quiz with you in case you’re also struggling to determine whether Prime is worth it or not.

For some people, the shipping benefits alone make Prime a good value. “Amazon addicts” don’t need this quiz. It’s more of a tool for people who are on the fence about their membership.

Are you ready to find out if you’re getting your money’s worth with Amazon Prime? Let’s get to the quiz…

Amazon Prime quiz: Is a membership worth it?

1. How often do you take advantage of Prime’s free two-day shipping?

All the time (15)

Most of the time (10)

At least once a month (5)

Very rarely (0)

2. Do you spend less than $25 on most Amazon.com orders?

Yes (5)

No (0)

3. Can you name three Prime-exclusive items you’ve purchased from Amazon in the past six months?

Yes (5)

No (0)

4. Based on your purchases, how are Amazon’s prices compared to other retailers?

Higher (0)

About the same (5)

Sometimes lower (10)

Lower (15)

5. Are any of your favorite shows on Amazon Video?

Yes (10)

Not really, but I still watch (5)

No (0)

6. Do you listen to Prime Music or Audible Channels?

Yes (10)

No (0)

7. Have you used the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, Prime Reading or Amazon First Reads?

Yes (10)

No (0)

8. Do you store and organize your photos with Prime Photos?

Yes (5)

No (0)

9. How often do you use Prime Now or Prime Pantry?

At least once a month (10)

I’ve tried it once or twice (5)

Never (0)

10. Do you pay less than $99/year for your Prime membership? (Skip if on a free trial)

Yes (5)

No (0)

11. Have you received any one-time discounts or free extensions of your Prime benefits within the past year?

Yes (5)

No (0)

12. Do you use the Amazon Prime Rewards credit card for your purchases?

Yes (5)

No (0)

What’s your score?

Now that you’ve taken the quiz, add up the numbers listed next to your answers. What’s your score? The closer to 100, the more likely a Prime membership is a good deal for you.

75 – 100: Definitely worth it

40 – 74: Likely worth it

25 – 39: Maybe worth it

0 – 24: Probably not worth it

Reviewing your order history for the past year may help you determine if you should renew a Prime membership.

In addition, there’s a little-known way to find out the exact amount you’ve spent on the e-commerce site over the years. Read our step-by-step guide to calculate your total Amazon spending.

