Retail alert: 69 former Gander Mountain stores will reopen in 2018

Nearly 70 former Gander Mountain retail stores will be reopening to serve customers once again this spring under a new name, Gander Outdoors.

Last year, Camping World Holdings Inc. won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain’s assets.

Gander Mountain locations were shut down nationwide, but Camping World plans to bring back 69 of them following months of remodeling existing locations and negotiating lease terms with landlords.

“It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “Our great team at the headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota, has been working tirelessly over the past six months to get the locations prepared and we are extremely excited to begin the rapid opening process and hope to open all locations this spring.”

Two locations have already opened under the Gander Outdoors brand, the company said. Others will begin opening over the next few months, by May 2018.

These 69 Gander Outdoors locations are scheduled to open in 2018:

1. Florence, AL

2. Opelika, AL

3. Parker, CO

4. Ocala, FL

5. Pensacola, FL

6. St. Augustine, FL

7. Tampa, FL

8. Albany, GA

9. Cedar Rapids, IA

10. O’Fallon, IL

11. Peoria, IL

12. Rockford, IL

13. Springfield, IL

14. Ft. Wayne, IN

15. Greenfield, IN

16. Indianapolis (Castleton), IN

17. Wichita, KS

18. Bowling Green, KY

19. Paducah, KY

20. Coldwater, MI

21. Flint, MI

22. Kalamazoo, MI

23. Marquette, MI

24. Port Huron, MI

25. Saginaw, MI

26. Traverse City, MI

27. Utica, MI

28. Baxter, MN

29. Bemidji, MN

30. Forest Lake, MN

31. Hermantown (Duluth), MN

32. Lakeville, MN

33. Chesterfield, MO

34. Fayetteville, NC

35. Gastonia, NC

36. Greensboro, NC

37. Monroe, NC

38. Mooresville, NC

39. Winston-Salem, NC

40. Kingston, NY

41. Syracuse, NY

42. Tonawanda, NY

43. Mentor, OH

44. Niles, OH

45. Chambersburg, PA

46. Greensburg, PA

47. Johnstown, PA

48. Scranton, PA

49. Williamsport, PA

50. York, PA

51. N. Charleston, SC

52. Jackson, TN

53. Amarillo, TX

54. Ft. Worth, TX

55. Spring, TX

56. Tyler, TX

57. Fredericksburg, VA

58. Roanoke, VA

59. Appleton, WI

60. Baraboo, WI

61. Deforest (Madison), WI

62. Eau Claire, WI

63. Green Bay, WI

64. Janesville, WI

65. Kenosha, WI

66. Onalaska (Lacrosse), WI

67. Sheboygan, WI

68. Waukesha, WI

69. Wausau (Rothschild), WI

Camping World says Gander Outdoors will serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports.

Its mission is to provide products and services that are competitively priced, the company added.

In addition to the stores on this list, more Gander Outdoors locations may be opening in the future. Check the store locator page at GanderOutdoors.com for updates.

