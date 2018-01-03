Top 25 companies with the most work-from-anywhere job listings

0

How would you like to start working remotely in 2018? If you’re considering a career move, you may be surprised to learn that 95% of remote jobs have a location requirement, according to FlexJobs.

But if you’re looking for a job that you can do from anywhere in the world, there are still plenty of opportunities.

Now hiring: 25 companies that will let you work from anywhere!

FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has identified the top 25 companies that posted the most work-from-anywhere job listings last year.

The companies on this list had the highest volume of job listings from January through November 2017 that met the following criteria:

Either a “U.S. National” or “Work-from-Anywhere” remote job without other location restrictions

Fully remote jobs that don’t require any time in the office

Offer either full-time or part-time schedules

Some of the most common work-from-anywhere job titles include writer, customer service professional and tutor.

This list features companies in fields such as education, health care, information technology, travel and finance. They’re ordered from highest to lowest for volume of work-from-anywhere job listings during 2017.

More details

From the company’s perspective, offering geographic flexibility gives them access to an extended talent pool and increased employee engagement and retention.

Experts say a track record of remote work skills and experience can help applicants stand out during their job search.

“A surprising number of remote jobs across career levels and industries can be performed without any location requirements, which is amazing for professionals interested in having a more portable job. But they need to keep in mind that being a successful remote worker requires certain skills,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “Given the popularity of remote work among professionals (81% say working completely remotely is the most desired type of work flexibility) competition is especially strong to land not only a remote job, but the highly coveted kind of position where you can work from anywhere.”

If you’re serious about securing a work-from-anywhere job, you may want to consider a short-term subscription to FlexJobs, which starts at $14.95 for a month.

Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.

