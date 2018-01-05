Travel e-Scapes: January 5, 2018

0

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Santa Fe, New Mexico

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$260 Santa Fe, New Mexico, or $130 each way

A 7-day advance purchase required

Valid daily through November 29 on United via Houston

No blackout dates

Note: Santa Fe’s ski mid-size ski resort is ideal for Beginner and Intermediate skiing and boarding and just 20 minutes outside of the city (public transportation available).

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

High-Speed Train in Italy

Starting next month, Trenitalia’s first direct high-speed train will link the capitals of Umbria and Lombardy. The journey between Perugia and Milan will take little more than three hours and run seven days a week with stops in Florence, Bologna, and Turin.

Until now, traveling between Perugia and Milan took at least four hours and involved slower regional trains, buses, or a detour to Rome or Florence. The new service is expected to simplify the journey for tourists who want to access the Umbrian countryside from Italy’s second-biggest city.

The price of a standard-class single ticket is expected to cost around €65.

Trenitalia says it will run the service throughout 2018, before analyzing passenger numbers at the end of the year to decide whether to continue.

The Met

Let’s start out with a few staggering facts: The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York is the largest art museum in the United States and has an endowment of $2.5 billion. Its trustees have a combined net worth of $500 billion.

Yet, the museum in recent years has experienced a significant decline in revenue generated per visitor under the pay-as-you-wish or donation-based policy created in 1970.

And for the first time in many decades, the Met will begin charging a mandatory – and hefty – admission fee of $25 starting on March 1. The price for seniors is $17; $12 for students.

Residents of the state of New York and students from New Jersey and Connecticut will continue to qualify for the pay-as-you-wish policy.

If you’re headed to NYC for a sightseeing getaway, consider the purchase of a CityPass – a great way to save with combined attraction prices to the top six city attractions (including the Met) for $122, or three attractions for $78. Click on the link to compare the value of both passes.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$267 Barbados, or $107 south, $160 north

Valid starting on or after March 9

Finish trips on or before September 4

Valid on JetBlue via Ft. Lauderdale

Note: Northbound/return flight to ATL requires an all-day layover, or optional overnight

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$290 Palm Springs, California, or $145 each way

$330 Fresno, California, or $165 each way

A 21-day advance purchase required

Not valid Fridays or Sundays

Finish trips on or before May 23

Blackout dates: February 15-17, 19; March 30, 31

Valid on American, Delta or United; one flight connection required

Purchase by January 25

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$314 Seattle, or $157 each way

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday through March 14

Blackout dates: February 15-17, 19; March 30, 31

Valid on American via Dallas

Purchase by January 15

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$364 Cancun, or $175 south, $189 north

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid daily through March 1

Or, start travel on or after April 3 and finish trips on or beofre May 17

Valid on Delta, nonstop

Purchase by January 25

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$415 Bogota, Columbia, or $165 south, $250 north

$418 Quito, Ecuador, or $158 south, $260 north

A 21-day advance purchase required

Depart June 15-August 13 return July 28-October 15

Valid daily on United via Houston

Compare to Delta’s round-trip rate of $920

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$609 Stockholm, Sweden

$617 Copenhagen, Denmark

$619 Naples, Italy

$620 Venice

$623 Budapest, Hungary or Milan, Italy

$624 Zurich

$653 Paris

$676 Munich

$687 Frankfurt

$707 Amman, Jordan

$711 Cairo, Egypt

$967 Dubai UAE

$935 Johannesburg, S. Africa

Valid daily on departures through May 15

A Saturday night minimum stay required

Valid on Turkish Airlines via Istanbul

Purchase by January 28

The above destinations required one easy flight connection in Istanbul (typically under four hours)

The airline offers complimentary city tours to travelers having a six-hour or longer airport layover

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$616 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Valid daily on May 2-31 departures

Return May 18-31

Valid on United via Newark

Compare to Delta’s round-trip rate of $1,182

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

Round-trip from Los Angeles:

$828 LAX to Auckland, New Zealand

Depart daily on or after February 7

Finish trips on or before November 29

Valid on Air New Zealand, nonstop

Purchase by January 8

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

SPECIAL HOTEL & RESORT OFFERS

Boston Bargain

The Colonnade Boston Hotel is bringing back its cold weather package Frosty Fridays . Guests pay just the temperature outside for Friday night and $289 for Saturday. The two-night package also includes a bundle of amenities – perfect for walking in a winter wonderland. If the temperature is 10 degrees Friday at 5pm, Friday night’s room rate is just $10. If it’s 9 degrees, it’s just $9 and snow on & snow forth.

Guests have a choice of admission and ice skate rentals for four at Boston Common Frog Pond – or – tickets for Old Town Trolley Tour – or – “Make your own” hot chocolate bar, which includes marshmallows, cinnamon sticks, candy canes, caramel, milk, etc. Also included is complimentary overnight parking in the onsite garage and a late 2pm check-out on Sunday.

Add a connecting room for the kids at rates from $159 a night.

The Frosty Fridays deal has limited availability, so book soon. Valid on weekend stays through April 8.

Across from the Prudential Center skyscraper, this sophisticated hotel is located in the Back Bay area.

Modern rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and pillow-top mattresses. There’s a chic French restaurant onsite, a rooftop pool with a deck and a bar, and a gym with city views.

Winter in the West

Families can have all the fun this winter at Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite with the Ultimate Winter Fun Pass . Family-friendly adventure abounds at this AAA Four-Diamond all-season resort just outside the south gate to Yosemite National Park.

The Ultimate Winter Fun Pass offers on-property recreation for 24 hours at $65 per person through March 10. The pass gives access to guided nature hikes, ice-skating, sledding, archery and the popular evening snowshoe flashlight hike.

Overnight stays through March 24 and features midweek rates from $149 and weekend rates from $189. Refer to promo code YOSEDEAL .

Tenaya’s new luxury Yosemite Bus Tours offer a stress-free way to navigate a winter tour of Yosemite Valley since guests can leave the driving up to an experienced guide and ride in style on a 19-person luxury Mercedes Benz Sprinter Tour Bus. The magnificence of Yosemite is on full display during winter months via the Valley Loop Trail, where guests can view wonders like rare frazil ice formations, a fire-like radiance at Horsetail Falls, and the “snow cone” at Yosemite Falls. Rates through March 15 are $125 adults, $115 under age 12. From March 16-October 31, rates are $145 adults, $135 under 12.

Snow allowing, visitors also can hit the slopes at the nearby Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area at Badger Pass (YSSA), one of California’s original ski destinations and still one of the best values in the skiing world. In addition to downhill skiing, and snowboarding, YSSA also features snow tubing, snowshoe hikes, cross-country and backcountry ski tours.

The all-season lodge, set adjacent to Yosemite National Park’s South Gate at an elevation of 5,288 feet, offers over 300 newly renovated rooms, suites and mountain cottage accommodations. Resort dining options run from casual to candlelight at four restaurants. There’s an onsite Ascent Spa.

Tenaya Lodge is located 62 miles north of Fresno International Airport (FAT).

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

