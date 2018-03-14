Grab a one-way airport car rental starting at $9.99!

Just days ago, we told you about money expert Clark Howard’s secret way to enjoy a super-cheap Florida vacation during this time of year.
The penny-pincher’s tactic involves flying into the Sunshine State on a cheap one-way ticket and picking up a budget rental car that’s part of a re-positioning deal.
You get to use the vehicle as transportation around Florida for up to 14 days and then drive it back to your hometown — all for a cheap daily rental rate starting at $14.95!
Now, we have another travel deal to share that’s even cheaper…
RELATED: How to get a cheap rental car — Clark Howard style!
Avis and Budget both offer this super-cheap deal
Looking for an alternative to a taxi or an Uber the next time you’re at the airport or need to get to the airport?
Avis and Budget are both offering a deal where you can get a one-way airport rental starting at $9.99!
- Traveling from an airport to downtown? Pickup must occur on a Thursday or Friday.
- Traveling from downtown to an airport? Pickup must occur on a Sunday or Monday.
You get to keep the vehicle for 12 hours. And bonus: This deal includes a free tank of gas and you get 150 free miles!
Offers may not be available during holiday and other blackout periods.
Avis
Participating cities include:
- Atlanta
- Baltimore
- Bentonville
- Boston
- Charleston
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Dayton
- Detroit
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Knoxville
- Lincoln
- Memphis
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis
- New Orleans
- New York
- Oklahoma City
- Omaha
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Portland
- Providence
- Raleigh
- San Antonio
- Savannah
- St. Louis
- Tulsa
- Washington D.C.
- Wichita
Budget
Participating cities include:
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Charleston
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Dayton
- Detroit
- Fayetteville
- Houston
- Knoxville
- Minneapolis
- New Orleans
- New York
- Oklahoma City
- Omaha
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Portland
- Providence
- Raleigh
- Savannah
- St. Louis
- Tulsa
- Washington D.C.
Click here to book with Budget.
RELATED: Just how safe is your hotel room safe? You might be surprised…
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}