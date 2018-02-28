  • Here are the most & least expensive states for car insurance in 2018

    By: Craig Johnson

    Auto insurance used to be one of those bills that was generally a manageable expense that justified itself by offering you peace of mind and protection from the actions of others. While it may still be mostly manageable — and no doubt necessary — it is increasingly an expense paid with vexation.

    That’s because car insurance rates are skyrocketing, particularly recently, according to a recent report from insurance search engine The Zebra. The findings, laid out in detail in the company’s State of Auto Insurance Report, reveal that auto insurance premiums have reached an all-time high and are up a whopping 20% from 2011.

    There are multiple reasons for the rising rates, most of them totally out of the driver’s control. They include the expensive technology being built into vehicles these days and the higher frequency of accidents due to an increase in distracted motorists.

    Whatever the reasons, though, the reality is that for the foreseeable future there is little relief for our wallets on the road ahead.

    The average annual car insurance premium is $1,427, according to the report. The state with the highest rates is Michigan, the nation’s auto capital. The state with the lowest average rates? North Carolina. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of auto average insurance rates:

    Alabama — $1,358
    Alaska — $1,152
    Arizona — $1,247
    Arkansas — $1,458
    California — $1,713
    Colorado — $1,435
    Connecticut — $1,544
    Delaware — $1,700
    District of Columbia — $1,464
    Florida — $1,878
    Georgia — $1,388
    Hawaii — $1,079
    Idaho — $1,018
    Illinois — $1,120
    Indiana — $1,133
    Iowa — $1,015
    Kansas $— 1,427
    Kentucky — $2,050
    Louisiana — $2,225
    Maine — $927
    Maryland — $1,240
    Massachusetts — $1,201
    Michigan — $2,610
    Minnesota — $1,258
    Mississippi — $1,800
    Missouri — $1,334
    Montana — $1,615
    Nebraska — $1,184
    Nevada — $1,802
    New Hampshire — $1,083
    New Jersey — $1,679
    New Mexico — $1,331
    New York — $1,582
    North Carolina — $865
    North Dakota — $1,230
    Ohio — $1,037
    Oklahoma — $1,542
    Oregon — $1,377
    Pennsylvania — $1,433
    Rhode Island — $2,004
    South Carolina — $1,361
    South Dakota — $1,268
    Tennessee — $1,315
    Texas — $1,810
    Utah — $1,112
    Vermont — $1,027
    Virginia — $901
    Washington — $1,160
    West Virginia — $1,378
    Wisconsin — $1,040
    Wyoming — $1,338

    These numbers constitute a convergence of several factors that modern motorists face, according to Adam Lyons, founder and executive chairman at The Zebra.

    “Insurance companies leverage thousands of data points to determine car insurance rates – things like your age, driving record, and even your credit score,” Lyons says in a summary of the report. “Today, we’re also seeing extraordinary forces like overnight tech innovation and devastating natural disasters impacting rates.”

    The Clark-approved way of finding affordable car insurance

    Money expert Clark Howard says affordable insurance is out there— but it takes a lot of work to find it. Instead of using the internet, you may have to pick up the phone. “Comparison sites are really just lead generation services,” Clark says. “You have to shop individually with different insurers [by] calling them all.”

    For more information on this, see how to shop for car insurance.

