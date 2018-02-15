0 Here's how Google Chrome's new ad-blocker works

While the internet is no longer quite the pop-up-adopolis it once was, there are still plenty of websites that interrupt our experiences with abrupt ads and other clutter we’d rather not be a part of our experience.

On Thursday, Google released a comprehensive ad blocker to finally rid the web-viewing public of annoying ads. In a blog post on Wednesday, Google Chrome Vice President Rahul Roy-Chowdhury said the new technology targets “video ads that play at full blast or giant pop-ups where you can’t seem to find the exit icon.”

The launch is seen as a tricky one by tech insiders: As digital ad revenues continue to grow but at a slower pace, Google would do well not to alienate advertisers in such a sensitive climate. At the same time, the company believes that it can filter out disruptive ads while not touching those that truly integrate into the web-browsing experience.

Google believes the stakes are extremely high. “If left unchecked, disruptive ads have the potential to derail the entire system,” Roy-Chowdhury said. As a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, Google has listed criteria that it says advertisers should steer clear of.

If websites don’t stop using intrusive ads in 30 days, Chrome will begin to block ads on that site, Chris Bentzel, an engineering manager at Google, wrote Wednesday. Some sites, such the Chicago Tribune and L.A. Times have already adjusted their ad experience, according to BBC News.

Here is what users can expect to not see when they install the new ad-blocker:

Pop-up ads

Prestitial ads with countdown

Auto-playing video ads with sound

Large sticky ads

On your smartphone, the ad-blocker will stop:

Flashing animated ads

Ad density higher than 30%

Full screen scrollover ads

Prestitial Ads with countdown

Auto-playing video ads with sound

The new feature will be Google’s default ad-blocker, the company says.

Are you ready for the block party? It’s important to note that not all Chrome users will have access to the ad blocker immediately.

Here’s how to install the new feature. First, you have to have Google’s Chrome browser, which you can download here. Once you open it, here are the steps to follow:

On your Chrome browser, access to “settings” menu by clicking the three vertical dots in the top right corner. Scroll down on the settings page and click “Advanced” at the bottom. You will see a list that includes “ads” between “Pop-ups” and “Background sync.” Once you select it, your browser will be ready to go.

Here is a screenshot of what you’ll see (screenshot via @Bleepingcomputer)

Once it’s installed and you visit a site that has disruptive ads that have run afoul of the standards, this is what you’ll see.

