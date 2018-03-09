0 How to get 3 shave and grooming boxes for practically free!

Shaving subscription boxes are becoming a popular way to have grooming supplies — razors, blades, shaving creams and more —delivered to your doorstep on a regular basis.

I recently discovered a way to sample three of the best shaving clubs for practically free and wanted to share it with you.

Before I get into the details that can help save you money, let’s review exactly what members will receive by placing their first order with Dollar Shave Club, Harry’s and Gillette On Demand…

Shaving subscription boxes: Dollar Shave Club vs. Harry’s vs. Gillette

6-blade Executive razor

4 cartridges

Shave butter (trial size)

Body cleanser (trial size)

Disposable wipes (trial size)

Cost: Starter set is $5; replacement cartridges are $9/month if you continue your subscription

The Truman razor

Shave gel

Blade cover

Cost: Trial set is $3; refill shipments start at $15 with multiple shipping options (2-5 months)

Mach3 razor handle

4 blade refills

Cost: First order is $7 and future orders are $10; one-time purchase or subscription options

How I saved money on these shaving subscription boxes

Although I paid $15 total to test out the three shaving subscription boxes, I took advantage of special offers through a website called Swagbucks, which has a bunch of ways to earn points that you can redeem for gift cards.

I’ve been a member of Swagbucks since 2011 — and I earn $25 to $50 worth of Amazon gift cards monthly — so it’s not a scam!

For example, when I clicked on Swagbucks’ “Discover” tab, I found an offer for 2,000 Swagbucks with the first Gillette On Demand purchase. That’s equivalent to a $20 gift card!

There were also sign-up offers for Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club featured on Swagbucks at the time.

Final thought

Of course, if you try out one of these shaving clubs and decide that it’s not something you want to continue, you can cancel online before your next billing date — no need to pick up the phone.

I thought all three of the shaving subscription boxes were nice, but I liked Harry’s products the best — and its plans are flexible.

If you’re really trying to stretch a buck, learn how money expert Clark Howard once made a disposable razor last an entire year! His secret? Blotting it on a dry towel after every single use.

Have you tried any of these shaving subscription boxes? Give us your review in the comments below.

