Is your grocery spending thrifty or liberal? This chart reveals the answer!

Think your grocery bill is out of control? Every month, the USDA releases four budgets — food plans — that represent a nutritious diet at four different cost levels.
Those four different plans are Thrifty, Low-cost, Moderate-cost and Liberal.
How does your grocery bill stack up to these USDA numbers?
As you can see in the USDA’s chart below, the weekly and monthly dollar amounts vary depending on your age, gender and the size of your family.
Here’s an example…
For a couple between the ages of 19 and 50, the USDA guidelines suggest that they can maintain a healthy diet on $88.90 a week with the Thrifty plan, compared to $176.80 with the Liberal plan.
Meanwhile, the Thrifty plan allows $129.60 a week for a couple with two young children and $253.20 for the Liberal plan.
Another basis of the USDA’s food plans is that all meals and snacks are prepared at home. Click here to see the full chart and get a closer look at the numbers.
Is your food spending Thrifty, Low-cost, Moderate-cost or Liberal? Let us know in the comments section below!
And if you’re trying to lower your grocery bill, read how shopping for groceries at Aldi, preparing meals in the Instant Pot and following the “restaurant rule” helped me cut my food bill by nearly $1,200 in one year.
