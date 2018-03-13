Job alert: Hyatt is hiring and you can work from home

If you’re looking for a full-time job that you can do from the comfort of your own home, Hyatt has some new opportunities you may want to apply for.
The hospitality giant is looking for people to work from home as Guest Service Associates.
Hyatt work-from-home job opportunity: What you need to know
According to the job posting, employees will provide guests with exceptional customer service through the hotel chain’s inbound reservation process.
A high-speed internet connection and a quiet workspace are two key requirements for this gig.
In addition, ideal applicants for this job will be computer savvy, have strong communication skills, can work independently and possess the ability to perform in a sales/customer service role.
Only people who live in the following states can apply for this job:
Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin
Pay starts at $11 per hour, with performance-based increases at set intervals throughout the year.
Virtual training classes begin April 19 and run for 12 weeks. Applicants must be able to commit to a set schedule and work full-time. The job posting lists more than 30 available shifts right now.
These jobs tend to be filled quickly! Learn more and apply now on Hyatt’s website.
