Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in March

Spring is right around the corner and it may be the perfect season for a career change.

If you’re looking for a new job in industries like retail, finance, tech or hospitality, there are plenty of positions available right now, according to the job search website Glassdoor.

Here are 10 companies that are hiring like crazy during the month of March:

Open positions include: Project Manager, Surveillance Analyst, Operations Supervisor



Project Manager, Surveillance Analyst, Operations Supervisor Locations: Phoenix, AZ: Oakdale, MN; Atlanta, GA; Jersey City, NJ & more

Open positions include: Guest Service Agent, Bellperson, Line Cook, Banquet Server

Guest Service Agent, Bellperson, Line Cook, Banquet Server Locations: Santa Barbara, CA; Austin, TX; Portland, OR; Birmingham, AL; Boca Raton, FL; Hawaii; Omaha, NE; Seattle, WA & more

Open positions include: Leasing Consultant, Groundskeeper, Recruiter

Leasing Consultant, Groundskeeper, Recruiter Locations: Fort Lauderdale, FL; Englewood, CO; Houston, TX; Charlotte, NC; Mission Viejo, CA & more

Open positions include: Customer Excellence Manager, Staff Software Engineer, Online Merchandising Associate

Customer Excellence Manager, Staff Software Engineer, Online Merchandising Associate Locations: Austin, TX; Phoenix, AZ & more

Open positions include: Welder, Marketing Content Coordinator, Financial Analyst

Welder, Marketing Content Coordinator, Financial Analyst Locations: Lebanon, MO; Largo, FL; Clarkston, WA; Palm Coast, FL; Chicago, IL; Fort Wayne, IN; Lowell, MI; Vonore, TN & more

Open positions include: Sales Associate, Store Manager, Store Clerk

Sales Associate, Store Manager, Store Clerk Locations: Vallejo, CA; Ravenna, OH; Springfield, IL; Monee, IL; Ashland City, TN; Wilmington, DE & more

Open positions include: Listing Agent, Listing Coordinator, Marketing Program Manager

Locations: San Francisco, CA; Albuquerque, NM; Rockville, MD; Allentown, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Atlanta, GA & more

Open positions include: Digital Marketing Specialist, Senior Analyst, Software Developer

Digital Marketing Specialist, Senior Analyst, Software Developer Locations: Schaumburg, IL; San Francisco, CA; Nashville, TN; Austin, TX & more

Open positions include: Electrician, Train Crew, Service Desk Support

Electrician, Train Crew, Service Desk Support Locations: Rawlins, WY; North Platte, NE; Chicago, IL; Saint Paul, MN; Roseville, CA; Cheyenne, WY; Houston, TX & more

Open positions include: Account Manager, Test Engineer, Staff Performance Architect

Account Manager, Test Engineer, Staff Performance Architect Locations: San Jose, CA; Pasadena, CA; Cedar Rapids, IA; Seattle, WA & more

Taking a look at the big picture, Glassdoor chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain says there are five things that will disrupt the 2018 labor market, which could affect your job search:

AI is changing the future of work: AI and automation are poised to impact nearly every facet of the workforce in some way, but two industries that are ripe for big changes in 2018: human resources and finance. Revolutionary new AI tools are complementing people’s skills in both HR and finance, upending many established and easy-to-automate roles.

Modernization of mobile job applications: Most of existing applicant tracking systems were built in a bygone era, making applying for a job from a mobile device cumbersome. Mobile apply is ripe for overhaul in 2018, but has a long way to go.

Job growth in health care, tech, labor-intensive roles: Job creation in 2018 is being driven not only by innovations in tech, which will continue to expand within traditionally non-tech industries, but by significant demographic shifts such as an aging population. Many traditional jobs like restaurant waiters and truck drivers that cannot be automated easily in the near term will continue to grow and be a core source for jobs.

Increased transparency in the application and interview process: While workplaces have increased their transparency in recent years, the online application process remains notoriously opaque. In 2018, job seekers can expect more visibility into both the application process and the status of job applications in real time.

Encouraging employee passions through role experimentation: More companies are creating ways to support employee aspirations outside the common vertical trajectory within a company through role experimentation. By establishing clearer pathways for internal lateral job moves, companies can tap into the changing skills and passions of their workforce, help reduce turnover, and do a better job of matching proven talent with their most productive role inside an organization.

