New report: The most and least stressful jobs of 2018

Many Americans will use the months of January and February —when hiring typically picks up — to make a big career move.
If your current position is stressing you out, CareerCast’s list of the most and least stressful jobs of 2018 may help you map out your job search strategy for the year ahead.
CareerCast’s most and least stressful jobs of 2018
To rank the most and least stressful careers, the jobs site evaluated these 11 stress factors:
- Travel required
- Growth potential
- Deadlines
- Working in the public eye
- Competition in the field
- Physical demands
- Environmental conditions
- Hazards encountered on a regular basis
- Own life at risk
- Life of others at risk
- Meeting or interacting with the public at large
In addition to the “stress score” rankings, CareerCast provided data on the annual median salary and job growth outlook. Here are the most and least stressful jobs of 2018:
10 most stressful jobs
1. Enlisted Military Personnel (E3, 6+ years of experience)
- Annual Median Salary: $26,054
- Growth Outlook: N/A
- Stress Score: 72.47
2. Firefighter
- Annual Median Salary: $48,030
- Growth Outlook: 7%
- Stress Score: 72.43
3. Airline Pilot
- Annual Median Salary: $105,270
- Growth Outlook: 4%
- Stress Score: 61.07
4. Police Officer
- Annual Median Salary: $61,600
- Growth Outlook: 7%
- Stress Score: 51.97
5. Event Coordinator
- Annual Median Salary: $47,350
- Growth Outlook: 10%
- Stress Score: 51.15
6. Reporter
- Annual Median Salary: $37,820
- Growth Outlook: -11%
- Stress Score: 49.90
7. Broadcaster
- Annual Median Salary: $56,680
- Growth Outlook: -1%
- Stress Score: 49.83
8. Public Relations Executive
- Annual Median Salary: $107,320
- Growth Outlook: 10%
- Stress Score: 49.44
9. Senior Corporate Executive
- Annual Median Salary: $181,210
- Growth Outlook: 8%
- Stress Score: 48.71
10. Taxi Driver
- Annual Median Salary: $24,300
- Growth Outlook: 5%
- Stress Score: 48.11
10 least stressful jobs
1. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
- Annual Median Salary: $64,280
- Growth Outlook: 17%
- Stress Score: 5.11
2. Hair Stylist
- Annual Median Salary: $24,300
- Growth Outlook: 10%
- Stress Score: 6.61
3. Audiologist
- Annual Median Salary: $75,980
- Growth Outlook: 20%
- Stress Score: 7.22
4. University Professor
- Annual Median Salary: $75,430
- Growth Outlook: 15%
- Stress Score: 8.16
5. Medical Records Technician
- Annual Median Salary: $38,040
- Growth Outlook: 13%
- Stress Score: 8.54
6. Compliance Officer
- Annual Median Salary: $66,540
- Growth Outlook: 5%
- Stress Score: 8.78
7. Jeweler
- Annual Median Salary: $38,200
- Growth Outlook: -3%
- Stress Score: 9.05
8. Pharmacy Technician
- Annual Median Salary: $30,920
- Growth Outlook: 12%
- Stress Score: 9.14
9. Operations Research Analyst
- Annual Median Salary: $79,200
- Growth Outlook: 27%
- Stress Score: 9.17
10. Medical Laboratory Technician
- Annual Median Salary: $50,930
- Growth Outlook: 12%
- Stress Score: 10.00
