0 Publix offering 90 days of generic meds for just $7.50

If you’re on a tight budget, you need to get every savings advantage you possibly can.

Here’s one from an unlikely source…

Publix beats Walmart and Target with discount generic Rx list

For several years now, Publix has offered antibiotics and select other medications absolutely free of charge at its pharmacies. These include:

Amoxicillin

Ampicillin

Ciprofloxacin (excluding Ciprofloxacin XR)

Penicillin VK

Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim (SMZ-TMP)

In addition to the free antibiotics, adults with diabetes or high blood pressure can also get a free 90-day supply of metformin, Lisinopril or amlodipine with a prescription.

But now the regional grocery player has a new offer for pharmacy customers that you’ll want to take note of.

You probably already know that a lot of other retailers have offers of a 30-day supply of select generics for $4 or a 90-day supply for $10. Well, Publix is lowering that price to only $7.50 for a 90-day supply.

That’s just $2.50 for a 30-day supply!

And while the list of generics being offered is smaller at Publix than at a Walmart or Target, if your medication is on the Publix list and the store is located near you, why not take advantage of the savings?

The following drugs are included in the new $7.50 Publix offer:

This move is all the more surprising because Publix isn’t exactly known for its low prices on most grocery items.

What it is known for is an emphasis on customer service. It’s the kind of reputation that routinely puts Publix at or near the top of a wide range of customer-service tallies, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Market Force’s annual customer survey.

Publix has 1,169 stores spread throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

