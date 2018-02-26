0 Streaming TV comparison: Which service has the best channel lineup?

Are you tired of overpaying for more than 100 TV channels with your cable or satellite provider when you only watch a handful of them on a regular basis?

You may be able to lower your monthly bill to $40 or less by switching to a live TV streaming service.

Streaming TV: DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV

These cable and satellite alternatives offer smaller bundles, so it’s important that you compare the channel lineups to make sure that your favorite networks are included.

We’ve highlighted plans in the $35 to $40 per month range below, but most of the providers have other packages as well.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a high-speed internet connection to take advantage of any live TV streaming service, so that’s another monthly cost to factor in as you’re reviewing the various plans and prices.

Here are the channel lineups for DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV:

DirecTV Now “Live a Little” plan: $35/month YouTube TV: $35/month ($40/month starting March 13) PlayStation Vue “Access” plan: $39.99/month Hulu with Live TV: $39.99/month Sling TV “Orange + Blue” plan: $40/month A&E A&E A&E ABC ABC ABC ABC ABC (select markets) ACC Network Extra AMC AMC AMC AMC Animal Planet Animal Planet Audience AXS TV AXS TV Baby First BBC America BBC America BBC America BBC America BBC World News BET BET Big Ten Network Big Ten Network Bloomberg Bloomberg Boomerang Bravo Bravo Bravo Bravo Bravo C-SPAN C-SPAN 2 Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network CBS CBS CBS CBS CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network Cheddar CMT CNBC CNBC CNBC CNBC CNN CNN CNN CNN CNN CNN International Comedy Central Comedy Central Comet CW CW Decades Destination America Discovery Discovery Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Junior Disney Junior Disney Junior Disney Junior Disney XD Disney XD Disney XD Disney XD E! E! E! E! El Rey EPIX Drive-In ESPN ESPN ESPN ESPN ESPN ESPN 2 ESPN2 ESPN 2 ESPN 2 ESPN 2 ESPN 3 ESPN Goal Line ESPNews ESPNews ESPNU ESPNU Flama Food Network Food Network Food Network Food Network FOX FOX FOX FOX FOX (select markets) Fox Business Network Fox Business Network Fox Business Network Fox Business Network Fox News Channel Fox News Channel Fox News Channel Fox News Channel Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2 Freeform Freeform Freeform Freeform Freeform FX FX FX FX FX FXM FXM FXX FXX FXX FXX FXX FYI Galavision Galavision Golf Channel Golf Channel Hallmark Channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HGTV HGTV HGTV HGTV History Channel History Channel History Channel HLN HLN HLN HLN IFC IFC Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Movies Local Now MSNBC MSNBC MSNBC MSNBC MTV MTV2 National Geographic National Geographic National Geographic National Geographic National Geographic Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Wild NBC NBC NBC NBC NBC (select markets) NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN Newsy Newsy Nick Jr. Nick Jr. Nickelodeon NFL Network Olympic Channel Olympic Channel One America News OWN Oxygen Oxygen Oxygen Pop Pop Pop REELZ RFD-TV Science SEC Network SEC Network Smithsonian Smithsonian Sundance TV SYFY SYFY SYFY SYFY SYFY TBS TBS TBS TBS TBS TCM TCM TCM TeenNick Telemundo Telemundo Telemundo Tennis Channel TLC TLC TNT TNT TNT TNT TNT Travel Travel Travel Tribeca Shortlist truTV truTV truTV truTV truTV TV Land Unimas Univision Univision Universal Kids Universal Kids Universo USA USA USA USA USA Velocity VH1 Viceland Viceland Viceland WE tv WE tv WE tv WeatherNation

Editor’s note: Some of these plans may also include regional sports networks.

Don’t know if any of these plans will work for you? Call a family meeting and have everyone write down the channels that are most important to them, then see which bundle is the best fit for your household.

Again, most of these providers have other bundles or add-ons, but that’s going to increase your monthly rate.

Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals will go live Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. — only on Clark.com.

