0 The walls have eyes: How sellers could be spying on house-hunters

It’s no secret that in today’s world, we’ve all had to adjust our expectations of privacy. But would you believe that even in empty houses, prospective homebuyers may need to watch what they say?

A new report by MarketWatch.com says that feedback-hungry home sellers are using spycams to listen and look in on what people are doing and saying during open houses.

Homes are becoming technological playhouses. That means they’re being increasingly equipped with smart devices capable of recording and eavesdropping like never before.

If you’re a prospective buyer, the ramifications of this are that any negotiating tactics you discuss out loud or anything you express about the home (love it or hate it) could be used as a bargaining chip against you.

So is the practice of using cameras to spy on people inside your own home ethical? Well, if you see the cameras in full view, then it’s likely you should assume that you’re being recorded.

As MarketWatch reports, Andie DeFelice, a Realtor and president of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, took a client last fall to see a home that eventually turned into a successful sale. Shortly after the new homeowner moved in, a next-door neighbor told them: “I just want you to know the guy who sold the house knew he had a buyer the minute you walked through.”

The neighbor went on to repeat a telling conversation between the client and broker.

“It’s one of those things where it is the person’s home, they have the right to do whatever — but you feel a little violated,” DeFelice said.

Whether we agree with it or not, this much is clear: With the advent of smart home technology, people trying to sell their homes are using all the tools available at their disposal, as are those looking for residences.

