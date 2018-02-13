0 Travel e-Scapes: February 13, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Portugal & Spain

HURRY! GO NOW! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$580-$590 Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia, Palma, Malaga, Tenerife, Bilbao – and Porto, Portugal

No advance purchase required — go as soon as this week!

Valid daily on trips finished on or before May 31

A 3-night minimum stay required

Valid on American/British Airways

Some routes require two flight connections and/or a change of London airports

Purchase by February 20 (we suggest ASAP!)

Special note: AARP members can save an additional $65 when booking direct at BA.com

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Theme Park Tickets Rise

Walt Disney has increased admission prices for its theme parks across the U.S. Disney hopes that the admission modifications will help even out visiting numbers throughout the year to decrease waiting times.

Under the latest round of price hikes, Value period pricing for the Magic Kingdom will be $109 for adults and $103 for children. That’s an increase of $2 over last year’s pricing.

Regular period pricing will be $119 for adults and $113 for children, which represents an increase of $4.

Peak pricing is getting hit the hardest at the Magic Kingdom, with a $5 increase. That means $129 for adults and $123 for children. Peak periods include major holidays like the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Similar price hikes are going into effect at Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, as well.

Parking prices and annual passes will also see a price increase.

Peak period one-day tickets for Disneyland in Anaheim will increase the most, rising from $124 per person to $135 – a 9% increase. The regular one-day ticket to Disneyland will rise from $110 to $117.

Check out Clark’s tips to save a few bucks on other parts of your Disney experience.

And, find out the best time of the year to visit Central Florida’s theme parks.

______

Don’t forget about the Gulf coast theme parks…

Purchase a Fun Card and get unlimited admission through December 31 to Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island from March 9 through October 14. This offer has no blackout dates, and other perks include free parking ($20 value), 10% savings on dining and shopping, savings of up to $130 at Discovery Cove, a free guest ticket ($104.99 value) and half-off tickets to Howl-O-Scream and other events all year. Tickets are $104.99 for ages 3 and up.

A separate ticket offer includes unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through December 31 – again with no blackout dates. Pay the one-time ticket price of $176.99 (ages 3 and up).

Auto Check-in

Never check in a flight again – let Airlinecheckins.com do it for you – free! The service takes care of your check-in on more than 200 airlines worldwide. Check-in for a flight for with up to 10 companions.

The service was developed by Lufthansa, but is available to anyone who signs up simply with an email address.

Forward your email confirmation from the airline with the booking details and AirlineCheckins automatically checks you in for your flights as soon as the check-in period for that particular airline opens, usually between 24 and 72 hours before departure. That means that as soon as the airline opens check-in for your upcoming flight, the check-in begins – usually in the very first minute.

In addition, frequent travelers can store their passport details on the site so that it can complete the check-in process for international flights. Passengers can also designate seating preferences so that the site’s service team can snag whatever available seat most closely matches your wish list.

This is a welcome service, especially if the check-in window for your flight opens at stupid o’clock in the morning.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$78 Providence, Rhode Island, or $39 each way

Valid Tuesdays from April 10 through June 12

Rates from $79 each way Thursdays, Sundays

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

Purchase by February 15

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$442 Cartagena, Columbia

$487 Quito, Ecuador

$565 Bogota, Columbia

A 28-day advance purchase required

Valid daily starting May 14 with travel to be finished by July 2

3-night minimum stay required

Valid on Delta, nonstop

Purchase by February 15

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

Round-trip from Dallas-Ft. Worth:

$1,049 DFW to Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane

Depart March 11-30, April 15-June 4, July 28-September 17, or November 1-December 10

Add $50 per direction for Friday-Sunday travel

Stay a minimum of 7 nights or up to a year

Valid from DFW to Sydney (nonstop), Brisbane or Melbourne via Los Angeles

One free stopover permitted in LAX or Australia

Purchase by February 15 at Qantas

Flights from LAX and San Francisco start from $999 round-trip

Note: RT rates from Atlanta to DFW start from $92 on American

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Valentine’s Weekend

This Valentine’s weekend, Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia will enchant couples with an ultimate romantic and Southern getaway with its Valentine’s Weekend Package . The package includes luxury cottage accommodations from February 16-18, chocolate truffles welcome amenity, daily breakfast for two in The Woodlands Grill and a romantic four-course dinner in the Rice House.

Additionally, couples can explore the property’s 3,000 acres and make romantic memories together with a $150 resort credit to use towards horseback riding through the meadows, clay shooting, relaxing spa treatments, additional dining and more.

The getaway will be memorable with a complimentary horse-drawn carriage ride through the property’s miles of picturesque gardens and Southern setting on Saturday night.

A two-night minimum stay required. Rates start from $580 a night.

Room only rates from $199.

Save at Seaside

Homeowner’s Collection , one of Seaside, Florida’s top vacation rental agencies, has announced a special Spring Fever promotion. Book a vacation during select weeks in March, April and May to save up to 15-25% off on lodging.

The promo is available for stays between March 3-9 and April 21-May 27.

Book a 3-4 night stay to save 15% off normal rental rates; 20% when booking a 5-6 night stay, and 25% on stays of 7 or more nights.

For instance, a one-bedroom cottage such as “Time Out of Time” is available from $185 per night for guests booking a 7-night stay in May.

All properties are located directly in Seaside, a family friendly beach community that feels like a step back to a simpler time. Visitors to Seaside can easily walk to local boutiques, art galleries and restaurants, and children can ride bicycles to the local ice cream shop.

Seaside is Northwest Florida’s premier beach community and in the heart of the scenic Highway 30A corridor offering the largest private beach access.

The savings are available only by calling 1-855-411-1557.

Clark.com