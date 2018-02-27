0 Travel e-Scapes: February 27, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$386 Cabo San Lucas-Los Cabos, Mexico, or $181 south, $205 north

A 50-day advance purchase required

Finish travel on or before January 21, 2019

Blackout dates: December 14-30 south; January 1-6 north

Valid on United via Houston

Compare to Delta’s peak season rate of $656

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Like, WOW!

Did you ever wonder (like us…) why WOW Air has expanded across the nation — except to Atlanta? The Iceland-based carrier expanded at breakneck speed in a very short time. But did the budget carrier take on too much too soon?

WOW Air will end its Miami-Reykjavik route on April 7, nearly one year after the service began. WOW added that the Iceland-Miami route could be restored in the future as a seasonal destination.

New Eurostar Route

Eurostar will begin a London-Amsterdam route starting on April 4 with the journey from St. Pancras to Amsterdam taking 3 hours and 41 minutes. The new route will operate from London to the Dutch city (and Rotterdam) with service increasing to twice daily later in the year. That compares to 70 direct flights daily from London to Amsterdam, for example.

Passengers traveling from Amsterdam to London will have to change at Brussels to clear passport controls. The connection at Brussels is a temporary measure until the British and Dutch governments reach an agreement to allow passport checks to be conducted on departure in the Netherlands (expected by end of 2019).

Eurostar is putting itself in direct competition with the airlines on price. Fares start at £35 for a one-way ticket (about $50). Departure times from London are 8:31AM (5:31PM later this year).

There are a number of advantages to take the train vs. plane: Access to power sockets, free Wi-Fi, no liquid restrictions, no baggage charges, plenty of leg room and room to work vs. the retail extravaganza of modern airports.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

San Francisco Savings

The newly renovated Hotel Carlton , a chic San Francisco boutique hotel, is a 13-minute walk to Union Square and a short walk to Chinatown, North Beach and cultural attractions of Polk Street, and the historic cable car line.

Onsite is a cozy lounge with a working fireplace and a fusion restaurant that serves American breakfast.

Guest rooms are decorated with hand-painted Moroccan tables, marble-topped writing desks, global photography, free Wi-Fi and iPod docks. Upgraded rooms provide Nob Hill views, and a suite has a living room with a pull-out sofa, plus a soaking tub.

Amenities include nightly wine receptions with live music and local car service on weekday mornings.

Book a stay by April 30 for stays through June 30 for rates averaging $125-$154 per night. Refer to promo code JVSPRING18.

Day Rooms

Find hotels to book a morning, mid-day or afternoon stay and choose properties from value to luxury at HotelsByDay . Many published day rates average 60% less than overnight prices.

Make a reservation through the mobile site, IOS or Android App in just three simple taps. Book at no charge and pay at the hotel (some properties may require a full non-refundable payment). Most cancellations are free up to one night prior to check-in.

Rest, relax, be productive and enjoy amenities such as complimentary WiFi, complimentary breakfast, parking and access to fitness centers.

Locations include New York, London, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

______

Day Room Stay is a hotel booking site specializing in day rooms and hotel rooms for the day for participating hotels in the Ft. Lauderdale and Hollywood areas of South Florida, near the Port Everglades cruise port and the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Rates for 2018 are $69.99 per day room for up to 4 guests (select properties from $59.99 per day room), with an additional $10.00 per guest up to 8 per room – from 10AM-6PM. Stays can be extended to 9PM at select properties for an additional $10 per hour.

Day Room Stay offers tourists, business travelers, cruise vacationers and families an excellent alternative to waiting at the airport or cruise port. All day room guests receive full use of all hotel amenities such a swimming pool, restaurants and hotel transportation. Some properties offer extended services such as luggage storage and shuttle service to and from local cruise ports.

Day Room Stay plans to expand nationally.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

