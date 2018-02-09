0 Travel e-Scapes: February 9, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: USA

HURRY! GO NOW! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$216 Memphis, Omaha, Orange County, Portland, Reno-Tahoe, Sacramento, San Jose, Tucson

No advance purchase required — go as soon as this week!

Valid daily on travel finished on or before June 5

Blackout dates: May 24, 25

Valid on American via Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix or Los Angeles

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Passport Fee Increase

Need to get a passport? Save a few bucks and get one before April.

The passport issue fee will increase by $10 starting April 2 – to $35 from $25. The fee covers the in-person submission of an application to a passport acceptance agency (the Post Office or a Department of State official) for identity verification and document review.

The price boost will not affect for mail-in application fees, or for those renewing a passport.

Once issued, passports remain valid for 10 years if the applicant is at least 16 years of age, and for five years for younger applicants.

A Passport Book is good for all foreign border crossings, whether by land, sea, or air.

A Passport Card is only good for reentering the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. They cannot be used for international air travel.

Current prices for a Passport Book / Passport Card:

First-time Adult Passport Book: $110, plus the $25 fee for a total of $135 ($145 after April 2).

First-time Adult Passport Card: $30, plus the $25 for a total of $55 ($65 after April 2).

For more passport fee information, visit the Travel State Department .

Here’s a helpful tip for Atlanta residents! The Atlanta Passport Agency invites you to their upcoming Passport Days at the 230 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1000 location.

Date: Saturday, February 10, from 8AM to noon, and Thursday, March 8, from 8AM to 2PM.

Appointments are not required. And, proof of travel is not required.

Here’s more information about the Atlanta Passport Agency hours and services.

Trips with Friends

Heading to a bachelorette or bachelor bash? Making plans for a family or friends reunion? Gathering a group for dinner or tapas? There are simple ways to share costs evenly before you go:

Splitwise: If your group is taking turns covering expenses (“you get this dinner; I’ll get the next”), track them with Splitwise. This app keeps a running total of who’s covered what, so you can settle the difference at the end via Venmo or PayPal.

Billr: Ideal for large parties. The .99 cent app lets you split a bill with up to 16 people so each person pays for what they ordered, plus their portion of any shared items, tax and tip. You can also send each person a copy of the split bill in a text or email.

Divvy: Snap a photo of your bill and drag each item to the appropriate person (uploaded through your contacts) and Divvy will automatically add up what each person owes, plus tax and tip. For iPhone only.

Airbnb recently started allowing users to split a rental with up to 16 people directly through the site.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$166 New York-LaGuardia, or $83 each way

A 14-day advance purchase required

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays starting on or after March 8

Finish trips on or before May 15

Valid on American, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$166 Colorado Springs, or $83 each way

Valid Tuesday only starting on or after April 10

Finish travel on or before June 13

Blackout dates: May 24, 25, 28

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

Rates are $103 each way on Thursday or Sunday

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$170 Los Angeles, or $85 each way

No advance purchase required — go as soon as this week!

Valid Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday through June 6

Service is nonstop on American

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$200 New York-LaGuardia, or $100 each way

Valid daily starting on or after March 8

Finish trips on or before January 5, 2019

Blackout dates: June 24, 28, 29; July 8; August 31; November 16, 24-26; December 20-22; January 2

Valid on American, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$411-$507 Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid or Rome

A 28-day advance purchase required

Valid daily on departures through December 19

Many peak summer dates included!

Valid on Air Canada/United/Lufthansa via Newark, Toronto or Frankfurt

Stopovers not permitted

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

SPECIAL HOTEL & RESORT OFFERS

Legoland Package

Legoland Florida has introduced a limited-time hotel package that allows kids to stay for free and includes theme-park admission for the youngsters.

The Winter Haven attraction’s Kids Stay & Play Free Package includes rooms in Legoland accommodations, two-day child tickets for the theme park (with purchase of paid adult ticket) and breakfasts at the hotel. The savings add up to $260, based on a two-adult, two-kid stay arriving after March 9.

Book by February 28 for stays now through March 23 or between April 8 and May 24. (Blackout dates: February 16-19).

Stay at Legoland Hotel, which is adjacent to the entrance of the theme park. Another option is the Legoland Beach Retreat, a nearby village-style grouping of 83 themed bungalows. The Kids Stay & Play Free Package also extends to nearby hotels, including Marriott and Holiday Inn.

Rates start from $512 for a two-night stay.

A special upcoming park event is Lego Star Wars Days, held the first three weekends of May.

$45 Credit or 45% Savings

In honor of its 45th anniversary , each of the 45 Destination Hotels locations is offering one of the following offers with 45 as the lucky number:

-Up to $45 off daily rates

-Up to 45% off Best Available Rates

-A $45 resort credit or

-Buy 4 nights and get the 5th night free.

For example, rooms at Destination Residences Snowmass, Colorado start from $126, down from $203 for a 45% savings.

At Newpark Resort in Park City, Utah, a one-bedroom suite starts at $261, down from $418.

Earn a $45 resort credit at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio and L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona.

Book by April 30 for travel through December 30.

See the full list of offers at Destination Hotels .

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor.

