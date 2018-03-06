0 Travel e-Scapes: March 6, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Vancouver BC

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$245 Vancouver, British Columbia, or $122 west, $123 east

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid daily on departures west through August 21

Valid daily eastbound through May 22 (from $168 through summer)

Blackout dates: May 24, 25; June 10, 17, 24, 28-30; July 1, 7, 8

Valid on American via Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago or Phoenix

Tip: Search one-way travel for lowest rates

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

New Budget Class to Europe

Paying attention to extra fees when buying an airline ticket is being even more important when traveling to Europe. Starting in April, American Airlines will launch a basic economy class to cross the pond. As basic economy on a domestic flight, the cheapest fare will not include a seat assignment or a checked bag.

Airfares to Europe in basic economy will include an automatic Group 8 seat assignment at check-in (Elite customers and eligible AAdvantage credit card members will receive Priority or preferred boarding when purchasing this fare), be allowed one carry-on and one personal item on board, in-flight service such as meals, drinks.

However, American will permit both a seat assignment and/or a checked bag for a fee. There’s no official word yet on how much American will charge for checked bags, but it will likely match Delta’s current first checked bag fee of $60 on transatlantic routes.

The basic economy fares will also be available on American’s transatlantic partner carriers British Airways and Iberia.

Paris Pedaler Alert

The dockless bike share operator Gobee.bike has left the city because thousands of its bicycles were stolen or vandalized. Mass destruction of the fleet became the new entertainment of underaged individuals, encouraged by content broadly shared on social media.

Over a thousand bikes had been stolen and around 3,400 more had been vandalized. Despite the 6,400 repairs carried out by its workers, it had decided that the scheme was unsustainable.

Gobee.bike, which had around 150,000 users across France, had already thrown in the towel in the northern cities of Lille and Reims and the Belgian capital Brussels for similar reasons.

Earlier this month it closed its schemes in the Italian cities of Rome, Milan and Turin, saying that 60% of its fleet had been vandalized, stolen or dumped in rivers.

Gobee’s departure from Paris leaves the French capital with three remaining Asian-owned operators, Singapore’s oBike ( Google Play and iTunes ), with about 1,800 grey-orange bikes, and two major Chinese firms: Ofo , with about 1,000 yellow bikes, and Mobike , with several thousand red bikes.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$307 Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, or $123 south, $184 north

Valid on April 10-May 22 or September 21-November 10 southbound

Valid on April 12-June 20 or September 4-January 27 northbound

Valid on American via Miami or United via Houston

Tip: Use a one-way search for this deal!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$684-$719 London

Depart on or after April 3 through May 10 or September 11 through January 9

Return January 9-14, depending on carrier

Valid most Tuesdays-Thursdays in each direction

These rates offered by Virgin, American and United

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$712-$819 Amman, Jordan

$756 Muscat, Oman

Depart May 16 through December 8 to Muscat

Depart by May 16 or September 5-October 31 to Amman

Valid Sunday-Wednesday outbound; Monday-Thursday returns

Add $60 per direction for other travel days

Stay at least any three nights or up to six months

Valid on Qatar via Doha

One free stopover permitted

Purchase by March 7

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

HURRY! Round-trip rates:

$333 Denver – Honolulu

$335 Orange County – Honolulu

$367 Los Angeles – Kauai

$373 San Diego – Kona

$374 Orlando – Honolulu

$395 Austin – Maui

$425 Raleigh – Honolulu

$434 Ft. Lauderdale – Maui

$475 Nashville – Maui

$510 Detroit – Honolulu

Valid midweek on April 3-May 23; August 28-November 15 or November 19-December 6 departures

Return April 11-May 24; September 5-November 22 or November 28-December 25

Valid on American with some routes matched by Delta or United.

How do you find these great deals? Visit Clark’s Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Explore Iceland’s famous Golden Circle and get in some relaxing spa time! Package rates from Icelandair start from $599 per person, based on two traveling and staying together and include round-trip airfare from several U.S. gateways, a full-day excursion, a three-night hotel stay and two free days to explore on your own. Additional nights can be added.

Iceland’s legendary Golden Circle is one of the most beautiful regions in Iceland and included in a journey of stunning natural wonders.

Packages include visits to the magnificent Gullfoss waterfall and the famous geothermal area of Geysir to see Strokkur geyser, and Alþingi, the world’s oldest parliament. Top off a day of touring at the Fontana Geothermal Spa, a modern complex built above a hot spring with naturally-heated hot tubs and steam baths.

Departure availability:

Minneapolis: April 6, 7, 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27

Boston: April 1-7, 19-27

Washington: April 1, 5-7, 11-20, 22-24

Newark: April 1, 4-7, 11-27

JFK: April 5-6, 11-27

Chicago: April 1, 2, 6, 7, 11-12, 14-27

Book the Golden Circle & Iceland Spa vacation package by March 11.

Make it Miami

Stay at the YVE hotel in downtown Miami and save 50% on April-September stays. The deal includes waived hotel fees (regularly $23 a night) and continental breakfast for two (regularly $15 per person).

Per night rates are $119 on Sunday-Thursday arrivals; $149 weekends.

This modern Miami hotel in lively Biscayne Bay is located within walking distance of major downtown attractions and convenient to PortMiami, Miami Dade County Seaport, American Airlines Arena and the Bayside Marketplace with its 14 dining venues and more than 100 shops. South Beach and Wynwood are both less than a 15-minute drive away.

Guest rooms are small yet feature views of Biscayne Bay or the Miami skyline.

Book by March 22. Start the reservation process at Travelzoo .

