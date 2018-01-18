Work from home: Top 100 companies with remote jobs in 2018

Working from home is a goal for many job seekers, but where should you begin your search? We have some help!
FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has just released its annual list of the top 100 companies offering remote positions.
It’s based on an analysis of more than 49,000 companies and how many remote jobs they’ve posted over the past year.
The English language-learning service company VIPKID earned the #1 spot on the list. Amazon, Conduent and Dell are among the companies in the top 10.
Here are the top seven career fields, followed by examples of companies on the new list:
- Medical and Health: Magellan Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem
- Computer and IT: Dell, Xerox, Teradata
- Education and Training: VIPKID, Kaplan, K12
- Sales: HD Supply, NCH Corporation, Williams-Sonoma
- Customer Service: SYKES, Working Solutions, Amazon
- Finance: JLL- Jones Lang LaSalle, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase
- Travel and Hospitality: Hilton, BCD Travel, World Travel Holdings
The full top 100 list from FlexJobs is below. As you scroll through the list, jot down the companies that you’d be interested in working for so that you’ll be ready when new jobs are posted.
There’s a lot of competition for work-at-home jobs right now, so they tend to be filled very quickly!
FlexJobs: Top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs in 2018
- VIPKID
- Appen
- Conduent
- Rev
- Liveops
- TTEC
- Amazon
- SYKES
- Dell
- Working Solutions
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Kelly Services
- Intuit
- UnitedHealth Group
- Williams-Sonoma
- Convergys
- Aetna
- Cactus Communications
- Kaplan
- BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
- Hilton
- Commonwealth of Virginia
- Leidos
- Robert Half International
- K12
- Anthem, Inc.
- Salesforce
- ADP
- BCD Travel
- Humana
- Xerox
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- SAP
- Connections Education
- PRA Health Sciences
- Appirio
- Sutherland
- VocoVision
- Vivint Smart Home
- CSRA
- Sodexo
- Wells Fargo
- AFIRM
- Grand Canyon University – GCU
- World Travel Holdings
- Nielsen
- Toyota
- PAREXEL
- VMware
- CyraCom
- Magellan Health
- nThrive
- First Data
- Teradata
- Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Fiserv
- Haynes & Company
- Covance
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Enterprise Holdings
- Edmentum
- A Place for Mom
- BELAY
- ACTIVE Network
- Gartner
- Worldpay
- Hibu
- TEKsystems
- The Hartford
- ServiceNow
- Adobe
- Real Staffing
- Western Governors University
- Alight Solutions
- McKesson Corporation
- American Express
- Direct Interactions
- Philips
- Crawford & Company
- Walden University
- WeightNot
- JPMorgan Chase
- Secureworks
- PPD – Pharmaceutical Product Development
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle
- State of Washington
- EXL
- Chamberlain University
- Cigna
- University System of Maryland – USM
- GreatAuPair
- CVS Health
- Merck
- Amgen
- Pearson
- IT Pros
- HD Supply
- State of Florida
- NCH Corporation
Once you’ve identified the companies that you’re interested in, start searching for open positions. Google makes this simple to do. Just enter the name of the company and “work at home jobs.”
For example, here’s what came up when I searched “VIPKID work at home jobs” using Google:
FlexJobs is another legitimate resource if you’re serious about looking for a stay-at-home job. You may want to consider a short-term subscription, which starts at $14.95 for a month.
Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.
Clark.com
