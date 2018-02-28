9 Facts About Jury Service

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 1. There are two types of juries: a trial jury and a grand jury
2. A trial jury consists of 6-12 people
3. Jury deliberations are private
4. Federal jurors are paid $40 a day
5. You cannot volunteer for federal jury service
6. You must be 18 years-old to serve on a jury
7. Juries are used in two types of federal trials: civil and criminal
8. Trial by Jury is guaranteed by the 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
9. You must be a U.S. citizen to serve on a jury
Source: uscourts.gov
