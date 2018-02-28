  • 9 Facts About Jury Service

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 1.    There are two types of juries: a trial jury and a grand jury
    2.    A trial jury consists of 6-12 people
    3.    Jury deliberations are private 
    4.    Federal jurors are paid $40 a day
    5.    You cannot volunteer for federal jury service
    6.    You must be 18 years-old to serve on a jury
    7.    Juries are used in two types of federal trials: civil and criminal
    8.    Trial by Jury is guaranteed by the 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
    9.    You must be a U.S. citizen to serve on a jury

    Source: uscourts.gov


    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories