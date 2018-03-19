Eyewitness News 9's Vanessa Echols interviews entertainer Steve Harvey

Eyewitness News 9 evening anchor Vanessa Echols recently sat down with comedian, television host, producer, radio personality, actor and author, Steve Harvey.
The entertainer discussed his busy schedule, how he finds time to do it all, what life lessons he’s learned from the talk show, and the best advice he’s ever received.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}