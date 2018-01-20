  • 2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say

    Updated:

    LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - 2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories