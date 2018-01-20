LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - 2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - 2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}