9 Investigates college student sexually harassed by professor

    An investigation at the University of Central Florida found a professor sexually harassed a female student whose scholarship he oversaw and kept his job.

    Now, that student has graduated and she's only sharing her story with 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray. We learned that even when a university’s investigation proves misconduct took place professors and staff aren't automatically fired.

