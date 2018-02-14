  • 9 Investigates health insurance billing errors

    Updated:

    Your insurance is supposed to take care of your medical costs but, some patients are receiving huge bills from third parties that they don’t owe. 

    Read: The best ways to deal with out-of-pocket medical expenses 

    9 Investigates why your insurance may not cover you and the state law you need to check before paying your next medical bill. 

    Watch this story today on Eyewitness News at 5:30pm.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories