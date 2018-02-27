0 9 Investigates: Miscounting concussions

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates uncovered that efforts to better track trends in student concussions are failing because of poorly collected data.

The Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 began requiring schools to report injuries, such as student concussions, to help create policies aimed at preventing them.

But 9 Investigates' Karla Ray discovered that after one year of data collection, the numbers are so inconsistent that they are unusable.

Desiree Torres, who has played soccer since age 5, described the sport as time-consuming.

"They take up your weekends and your weekdays," she said. "You have to go to practice during the week. It's like a job."

Torres said she had to sit out for months after two blows to the head triggered a pair of concussions.

"It felt like you were in a dream," she said. "I felt dizzy. It happened so fast."

FHSAA admits that the data that have been collected are inaccurate.

The association provided 9 Investigates two spreadsheets that were supposed to include the statewide total of reported concussions broken down by sport and school, but the numbers between the sets don't match.

The organization said it doesn't have a plan to determine which data sets are accurate.

Dr. Harrison Youmans, a sports medicine physician at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, said data collection can be challenging.

"It requires a lot of resources to be able to take the time -- both on the school and district level, and even up to the state," he said. "But the more information we can get, the better."

Youmans also works on the sidelines, assessing injuries during some Orange County high school games. And he helps injured students work toward returning to the field by following steps outlined by the AT18 form, which FHSAA requires to be submitted after each concussion.

But FHSAA doesn't require districts to track totals or trends, which could simplify the analysis of the hundreds of forms submitted annually.

"Any information we can get on the number and distribution of these injuries can be helpful to us," Youmans said.

Torres, who hasn't yet decided whether she'll play collegiate soccer, said more screening should be done each season. She said some children play through pain, unaware of the consequence.

"It's not like a broken leg. You can't see it," she said. "But just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not serious."

The FHSAA wouldn't provide an on-camera interview, but a spokesman said in an emailed statement that the organization's leaders are "constantly reevaluating policies and methods and welcome any feedback from membership on how to improve."

