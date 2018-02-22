  • 9 Investigates National Weather Service staffing problems

    Updated:

    The National Weather Service is a critical service that saves lives, but 9 Investigates discovered just how short-staffed this agency is right now.

    Read: Weather not helping allergy-plagued Central Floridians

    While the NWS ramps up for major events, like hurricanes, there is concern that the agency would not be ready for a sudden unexpected event like a tornado or gas leak.

    We’re asking the agency why it has had trouble filling spots, and what it is doing to fix these issues.

    Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories