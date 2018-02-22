9 Investigates National Weather Service staffing problems

The National Weather Service is a critical service that saves lives, but 9 Investigates discovered just how short-staffed this agency is right now.
Read: Weather not helping allergy-plagued Central Floridians
While the NWS ramps up for major events, like hurricanes, there is concern that the agency would not be ready for a sudden unexpected event like a tornado or gas leak.
We’re asking the agency why it has had trouble filling spots, and what it is doing to fix these issues.
Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}