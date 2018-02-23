9 Investigates: Osceola County class size problems

An influx of new students in Osceola county is putting pressure on local schools to keep up with class size rules.
Read: Influx of students from Puerto Rico after hurricane putting strain on system
Reporter Cierra Putman spoke with district leaders to find out what’s behind this surge, and how officials across the state are coping with crowded classrooms.
Watch this story Friday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}