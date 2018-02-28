9 Investigates: Police officers assigned to OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police officers are assigned to the airport to help protect the public. It is the first impression of the city for millions who travel to, and live in Central Florida.
Some officers are transferred there, even after a history of complaints about their alleged behavior toward the public.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina told us there is no pattern involved in these transfers.
Investigative Reporter Daralene Jones dedicated more than a month reviewing their internal affairs files and found out the chairman of the airport board is concerned about what our research shows.
Watch this story Wednesday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.
