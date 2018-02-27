9 Investigates: Student concussion tracking issues

9 Investigates uncovered a state effort to better monitor student concussions is failing.
The Florida High School Athletic Association starting requiring schools to report student concussions in hopes of creating policies to better prevent head injuries.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray found after just a year of collecting that information, the numbers are so inconsistent they’re unusable.
