0 Action 9: Consumers claim contractor referral service cost them thousands

An Orange County woman used a national referral service to find a trusted contractor, and she wound up losing nearly $4,000.

Action 9 investigated several complaints against HomeAdvisor, and consumer investigator Todd Ulrich found one of its approved contractors, who claims the site can be risky to use.

An advertisement from HomeAdvisor claims to find only the best home professionals. That's not how Ellen Treanor felt after hiring a contractor she said was recommended by the website.

Treanor paid 3D House and Home $3,600 upfront for new siding. “And I never heard from them again,” she said, adding that the company never replaced the siding and she did not get a refund.

“They said a supervisor would call me, and they never did,” she said Treanor.

Action 9 has investigated several complaints against the online referral service over the last few years.

Sharon Tupuola claims a contractor who was screened and approved by HomeAdvisor took $16,000 from her for a kitchen renovation and then disappeared.

“Where did the money go? I would like to know,” said Tupuola.

Three months ago, that contractor, Chris Morris, was arrested in the Tupuola family's theft case.

Ulrich found many Better Business Bureau complaints from HomeAdvisor’s own contractors.

“And for the first time in my life, I'm thinking it's bullcrap,” said Ed Sweat, owner of Sunologi Inc., a company that sells solar-powered water filters. He pays HomeAdvisor a fee to be a recommended contractor. But Sweat claims a fake kitchen contractor stole his company's identity on HomeAdvisor and cheated at least one customer out of $16,000.

“I still want to know how someone opened an account in South Florida without my permission.” Sweat said, adding that he complained to HomeAdvisor but the matter has not been resolved.

He fears other consumers are at risk.

“Every single customer they gave a lead to should be contacted by HomeAdvisor,” he said.

HomeAdvisor representatives told Ulrich that they are contacting Treanor and want to reach a resolution. They said they are also reviewing Sweat's identity theft complaint.

“Consumers aren't getting what they believe,” said Sweat.

HomeAdvisor did give the customer ripped off by the fake contractor a full refund.

Online referral companies can offer good leads, but it’s important to do your own research by checking state licensing and complaint histories, Ulrich says.

HomeAdvisor's response:

"We were disappointed to hear about these experiences and are currently working towards a successful resolution.

worked with was removed from our network, we are absolutely willing to work with her to come to a resolution.Treanor, we are always disappointed to hear when a homeowner experiences an issue with a service provider. In the event there is a dispute, we do offer a customer resolution process for homeowners and professionals. While the contractor Ms. TreanorPer your question about Ms.

Additionally, we have been in contact with Mr. Sweat and have requested additional documentation to help us evaluate the situation, which we are waiting to receive. In regards to the homeowner, we worked directly with the consumer to reach a resolution and ultimately issued a refund."

