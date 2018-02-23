0 Action 9 helps homeowner get roof job completed

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Apopka woman called Action 9 claiming a satellite TV installation took a bizarre turn when the technician wanted "cash only" to finish the job.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich took her case to DIRECTV and also helped an Orlando woman get the new roof she paid for after she felt ignored for months.

Evelyn Maldonado paid $17,000 for a new roof. Three months later, Maldonado claimed the job was still not done, the roof was missing soffits and much more.

“It actually looked worse afterword because it didn't look finished,” said Maldonado.

She hired ANC Roofing, which replaced most of the roof in October. Then, she says, despite calls and texts, the contractor didn't return to finish it.

“I even told them if they didn't do something within a week, I was going to do something. So I contacted you,” Maldonado told Action 9.

Just days after Ulrich reached out to ANC, its crews returned to finish the roof.

The company owner claimed extensive wood repairs cost extra, but the company still completed the job.

“I’ve contacted you guys twice and have gotten results both times,” said Maldonado.

Phillis Stokes ordered a DIRECTV installation with two control boxes, but the tech who showed up said she only ordered one.

“I'm thinking they messed up the order and that something just had to be wrong,” said Stokes.

According to Stokes, the tech said it takes DIRECTV weeks to arrange a second box but he

had an extra one. The cost would be $65, cash only. That set off alarm bells. “That he was trying to get us to pay him, so he could make money on the side,” said Stokes.

But when she called DIRECTV, she was told both boxes were delivered and activated.

“It sounds like you could be paying for someone else's box?” asked Ulrich.

“Yes, because it would be on our monthly bill,” replied Stokes.

She contacted Action 9 and Todd Ulrich reached DIRECTV corporate. Now the company is sending another tech to install a box she already paid for. Stokes said it had been impossible to do that before Action 9 was involved.

“Every time we called DIRECTV, they transferred us from department to department,” said Stokes.

The installer worked for a third-party vendor. DIRECTV has not commented on that issue.

