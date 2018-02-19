Action 9 investigates hidden factors that can raise insurance rates

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Action 9 exposes why many drivers face higher car insurance premiums despite perfect driving records.
You could pay hundreds more because of the diploma you don't have, or a credit score that's not high enough.
Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich went insurance shopping and reveals how these industry secrets can run up your premium.
