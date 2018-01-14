After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019
Redesigned Chevy Silverado pickup loses weight, gains size
Airbus in talks with German prosecutors to end jet probe
France vs. fake news: An unwinnable battle?
Recall of French baby milk products extended to 83 countries
Cybersecurity firm: US Senate in Russian hackers' crosshairs
Stocks keep pushing higher in 2018, led by retailers
Bank execs sing praises of new tax law as windfall looms
Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board
South Africa party storms H&M stores over monkey shirt ad
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}