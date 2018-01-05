  • AP Top Strange News at 8:08 a.m. EST

    Kid wit: Dad measures baby's growth with cheesesteaks

    Merchandise featuring Fiona the hippo brings in big bucks

    Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

    Police: Man breaks into evidence undetected, takes back bike

    Rats! DC wages war against resurgent rodents with dry ice

    Fowl weather friends: Arkansas students print 3-D duck leg

    Police: Man used bank robbery cash to buy engagement ring

    It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

    Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen

