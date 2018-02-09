  • 3 officers shot, 1 suspect dead in Georgia, sheriff says

    By: WSBTV.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - At least three law enforcement officers were injured Friday in a shooting in Locust Grove and the suspected shooter killed, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories